WaterAid, Oyo Ruwassa, LIWOM flag off scale-up hygiene, phase two to stem COVID-19

In furtherance of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 through promoting a culture of hygiene in Oyo State, Heineken Africa Foundation (HAF) has extended its partnership with WaterAid Nigeria to begin the second phase of the Scale-Up hygiene for a duration of ten months.

The project was initially launched by WaterAid Nigeria last year as part of its COVID-19 response intervention in helping vulnerable communities protect themselves against the spread of the disease.

During the launch of the second phase at the Western Hall, Parliamentary Building, House of Assembly Complex in Ibadan, the Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere said: “with emerging new variants of the…