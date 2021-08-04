Women coalition demands end to gender-based violence, child marriage in Anambra 

A coalition of women group in Anambra State under the auspices of Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN), on Monday, advocated for constitutional review to accommodate the rights of women in Nigeria and end gender discrimination.

GECORN, which staged a walk along the Awka portions of Enugu/Onitsha expressway before ending up at Alex Ekwueme square, had its theme tagged “A thousand women walk to end all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls” with placards of different inscriptions such as ‘Child abuse is an offence stop all forms of abuse and violence against children, ‘Widows deserve love, compassion and kindness, ‘Stop abusing widows’,…