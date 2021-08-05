35 corps members in Ogun NYSC camp test positive for COVID-19 

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, on Thursday, disclosed that 35 corps members tested positive for COVID-19 at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Sagamu.

Coker while briefing newsmen on the rising in cases of the third wave of the virus, said that those affected had been taken to isolation centres while some are on home management.

The NYSC orientation camp opened last weekend for Batch B, Stream 1, all over the federation with a report that about 109 corps members were diagnosed with the virus nationally.

“The number of NYSC members that have tested positive is 35. Some are on home management, while some are in the isolation centre,” she said.

The…