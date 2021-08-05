As traditional institutions rise against killer herdsmen

APPALLED by their serial acts of lawlessness, the Emir of Muri in Taraba State, Abbas Tafida, recently handed down a 30-day ultimatum to killer and rapist herdsmen, asking them to leave the forests in the state or face dire consequences. Speaking during the Eid-el Kabir sermon, Tafida lamented the terror unleashed by armed herdsmen who had been killing, kidnapping and raping residents. Stating that the people had warmly accepted the herders and did not expect such treatment as payback, he warned that if anyone was kidnapped from his emirate subsequently, armed youths would invade the forests and exact vengeance. The emir also warned that anyone conniving with kidnappers or shielding them…