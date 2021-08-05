Exclusive breastfeeding a smart national investment ― UN, Minister

The United Nations and the Ministry of Women Affairs have agreed and said that exclusive breastfeeding to infant babies remained a smart investment any nation can bequeath its society for the good health of its population.

Representative of the UNICEF, Chizoba Steve-Edemba and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen said that exclusive breastfeeding remained one of the smarter national investments that would promote the health of Nigerians especially the children for a healthy nation.

They said this separately in Abuja when the minister of women affairs played host to the first babies of the year from 2012 – 2021.

She dismissed the myth held by cultural practices that hampered…