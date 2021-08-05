Exercise beneficial in alleviating snoring, poor sleep — Experts

In this report by SADE OGUNTOLA, experts highlight the importance of physical activity as a preventive measure against weight gain and in alleviating sleep apnea and its complications, including hypertension.

IT is not exactly a secret that getting regular exercise helps ensure better sleep. It is a simple formula. It is not only because of the health benefits of exercising regularly, but the obvious benefit in promoting healthy sleep.

National Sleep Foundation in a recent poll to find out just how significant the connection between sleep apnea and exercise really revealed that, among people who claim to exercise, 67 per cent report that they sleep well, claiming that they “rarely or…