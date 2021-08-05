FG pays over N150m insurance to 46 resident doctors

Federal Government has disclosed that it has paid the total amount of N159,233,234 for a group life insurance to 46 members of the National Association of Resident Doctors in 52 health facilities across the country.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire disclosed this while briefing journalists on the issues surrounding the demands of doctors which has led to an indefinite strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors said Federal Government has paid a total sum of Nine Billion Three Hundred Million Naira (N9.3 B) to Insurance Companies for Life Group Insurance and payment of death benefits for Health Workers.

Ehanire added that the Federal Ministry of Health is in receipt of 131…