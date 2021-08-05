How 2023 general election is pushing PDP, APC to the brink

THE politics of the 2023 elections appears to account for the ongoing widening gulf within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Checks indicate that the worsening crises in the party is being driven by key political gladiators scheming to seek higher elective offices, with stiff challenge by rival political gladiators bent on controlling the structures of the two parties.

The supremacy contests involve largely serving governors and former governors; former and serving ministers, as well as presidential hopefuls. In both parties, some of the governors who are on the last phase of their eight years of two terms of four years…