Monarch issues seven-day ultimatum to community generator thieves or face wrath of the gods

A monarch in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Alaowei Brodrick Okee, Adagba Pru Pru III, has given a seven-day ultimatum to all those allegedly involved in the vandalisation, stealing and destruction of the community’s power generating set to avail themselves to his palace or attract grave consequences of the gods.

