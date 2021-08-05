Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire to strengthen maritime trade relations

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is ready to nurture the country’s economic relations with the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, most especially in the areas of port and shipping operations, in order to strengthen the capacities of both countries to participate competitively in global and regional trade.

Acting Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko made the disclosure while receiving a delegation from the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire who paid him a courtesy visit at the NPA corporate headquarters in Marina, Lagos, recently.

The NPA boss stated that the Nigerian Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has…