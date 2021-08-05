Oyo plans repatriation of beggars, destitute

The Oyo State government has planned to repatriate beggars, destitute, of other states of origin, back to their respective states.

Commissioner-designate for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Faosat Sanni, gave this hint during her appearance before the state House of Assembly, on Thursday.

Sanni said the repatriation became expedient following the discovery that several of the beggars, destitute have syndicates that they make returns to.

She noted that a repatriation had been identified as the lasting solution because the beggars, destitute keep returning to the streets after being picked and taken to the state resettlement facility at Akinyele, in Ibadan.

Though she noted that the…