Puma terminates four-year contract with Nigeria

German sportswear manufacturing giants PUMA has terminated its four-year contract with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

In a letter dated Wednesday, August 4, 2021 and signed by the company’s director Manuel Edlheimb, PUMA said it was officially notifying the Athletics Federation of Nigeria of its termination of Sponsoring and Licensing Agreement.

“We are referring to the licensing and sponsoring agreement signed between our company and your federation.

“As a direct consequence of the recent developments, particularly at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 and pursuant to clauses 9.2 and 7.3 of the Agreement, we hereby terminate the Agreement with immediate effect.

“PUMA…