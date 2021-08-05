Religion is pivotal to national development ― Dons

A professor in the department of religious and peace Studies, Lagos State University, Ojo, Professor Oye Oguntola-Laguda has said that religion is a key factor to national development if properly regulated by the government.

Oguntola-Laguda made this declaration at a colloquium in honour of Olori Francis Meshioye at the 60th Birthday celebrations in Lagos, on Thursday.

He urged the government to allow citizens to practise religions of their choice.

He said that this would enable the country’s to grow, as everyone would be happy practising his or her believes.

“Religion is a thing of the mind and individual beliefs.

“The government should not force any religion on its citizens.

“By…