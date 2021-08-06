210 Muslim families benefit from Kuwait foundation’s project

THE Embassy of Kuwait in Nigeria recently supervised the implementation of Eid-Al-Adha Sacrifice Project for the year 1442 A.H./2021 C.E.

The programme was sponsored by the Kuwait Awqaf Public Foundation.

The Chief Imam of Islamic Da’wah School, Ibadan, Sheikh Basheer Adelani, at the event, explained the critical role of the charity, adding that it would go a long way in alleviating the plights of the beneficiaries and commended those who sponsored the programme.

He prayed Allah to bless Nigeria, the State of Kuwait and Muslim communities across the world.

About 210 Muslim families drawn from Ibadan, Iwo, Ikire, Oyo town, among others, benefited from the programme aimed at…