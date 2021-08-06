Ajebo Hustlers announced as first ‘Up Next’ artistes in Nigeria

Apple Music recently announced rising Afro-urban contemporary duo, Ajebo Hustlers, as the first artistes to be featured in Nigeria’s local ‘Up Next’ programme, Apple Music’s artiste initiative geared towards identifying and showcasing rising talent.

‘Ajebo Hustlers’ are rapper George Dandeson (a.k.a Knowledge) and singer, Isaiah Precious (a.k.a Piego) whose unique blend of Afrobeat, highlife and street slang was developed growing up in Port Harcourt in Nigeria.

After dropping their first single in 2015, it was only in 2020 that the duo broke onto the scene with ‘Barawo’, a song that became an unofficial anthem in response to Nigeria’s End SARS protests, attracting the…