At forum, participants ask Nigeria to join advocacy against production of lethal autonomous weapon

The unethical nature and abuse of rights inherent in using machines to kill humans without meaningful human control and the dangers the effect of using lethal autonomous weapons have on the world, especially health implications and human survival, was the focus of a sensitisation forum for media and civil society organisations, organised by the Institute of Church and Society in Ibadan on Monday. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports.

While there is no confirmed report that there is that killer robots are in use in Nigeria despite the high level of insecurity, there is also a belief that it cannot also be ruled out considering the unexplainable series of plane crashes involving intelligent…