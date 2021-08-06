Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists now resort to video propaganda, says Army

The Nigerian Army says Boko Haram terrorists have resorted to cheap propaganda to seek relevance due to the obvious reality of defeat and their inability to carry out attacks.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Friday, said that attacks had hitherto been the strategy of the terrorists to assert relevance in the eyes of the public.

According to Nwachukwu, fear has gripped the terrorists as a result of the sustained and well-coordinated military bombardments from both Land and Air Components of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

He said that the current tempo of operation had exerted so much pressure on the terrorists and their sympathisers,…