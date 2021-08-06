Checking unhealthy, dangerous practices | Tribune Online

I was at a worship centre when an officiating minister, while on the pulpit, removed his eye glasses and inserted the tiny end of one of the frames of the glasses into his right ear to ease itching. I looked with shock closely as he wiped that dirt-carrying side of the frame on his cloth. While he was massaging his right ear with the frame, he continued ministration and after few seconds he placed the glasses back in the right position on his face. Some people fold Nigeria’s legal tender, the Naira note (especially the ones made of fibre which are water-resistant) and carve out a shape that would be tiny enough to make way into the ear for dirtremoval.Digging out earwax with Naira…