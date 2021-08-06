FCT, 12 states get new Commissioners of Police

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, has deployed new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 12 other states.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mba said the deployment of the senior officers was part of efforts to reposition the force for greater efficiency, stabilise the internal security order and scale up the fight against crimes and criminality.

He said the affected states and the new CPs were: Niger–Monday Kuryas; Kwara– Emienbo Assayamo; Nasarawa–Soyemi Adesina; Taraba-Abimbola Shokoya; Benue-Akingbola Olatunji and FCT- Babaji Sunday.

Others were: Kogi-Arungwa…