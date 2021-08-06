Flood: IUFMP launches 2021 dredging of 45 rivers in Ibadan

As part of efforts to proactively forestall annual flooding in Ibadan during the ongoing rainy season, especially already given signals and flooding predictions, the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP) has launched dredging of 45 rivers and streams as well as desilting of blocked drains at different locations across the 11 local government areas within Ibadan metropolis.

The roll-out of the exercise according to Abiodun Adefioye IUFMP’s Communication Consultant, is in furtherance of the approval of Governor Seyi Makinde for the assignment and the earlier clearance given by the World Bank for the said project.

The dredging activity sub-project, which was packaged into four…