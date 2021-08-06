GTBank holds Autism Week as experts call for home-based database

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has organised its 11th Annual Autism week as Speech-Language Pathologists called on the Federal Government for a database on the number of people living with Autism for an effective strategy in addressing the problem.

Speaking at the conference held on Wednesday, A Consultant and Speech-Language Pathologist with over 25 years of experience, Dr Grace Bamigboye said Nigeria still feeds on research done out-country; hence, the low level of awareness and provision of necessary facilities to address the problem.

Dr Grace explained that the database is expedient in order to afford the government the opportunity to know how to effectively strategize to cater for…