Lagos Assembly adopts report to reduce pension, stop houses for ex-governors, others

The Lagos State House of Assembly has approved the report of its committee on the establishment which recommended the reduction of pensions to former governors and other affected officials by 50 per cent.

The committee also expunged the provision of houses in Abuja and Lagos for former governors as stipulated in an earlier law operated by the state.

The report further showed a reduction in the number of vehicles to be made available to former governors and their deputies.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa suggested that former governors should get two vehicles (a car and a van) instead of three as recommended by the committee.

He also suggested that the amended bill…