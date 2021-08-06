Late President Yar’Adua son, Aminu remanded in Yola prison for killing 4 people

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa state on Thursday remanded one of the children of late former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua, Aminu Yaradua in custody for the alleged killing of 4 people in an auto crash in Yola.

Aminu Musa Yaradua who is a Student of American University (AUN) Yola, was charged to court for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving on June 23, 2021.

This is coming as families of the victims are demanding a whopping sum of N15 million as compensation from the 36-year-old son of the former president.

It could be recalled that Aminu, had while driving a 4Matic Mercedes Benz jeep along Yola bye-pass on that fateful day, lost control due to overspeeding and…