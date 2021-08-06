Ministries, Departments, Agencies of government evading taxes on imported vehicles ― Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has raised the alarm that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) of government are in the habit of evading taxes on imported vehicles and other equipment.

This is even as the NCS affirmed that only the office of the President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation is exempted from paying taxes on imported items.

According to a statement signed on Friday by the Deputy National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Timi Bomodi, the Service stated that except where waivers and, or concessions were sought and granted by any MDA, all outstanding duties and taxes relating to such imports are expected to be paid in full.

“The attention…