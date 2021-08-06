No part of Nigeria will be neglected, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration is committed to ensuring that no part of the country would suffer neglect, owing to its geographical location or political inclination.

President Buhari reiterated this during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of the erosion and flood control project and at Oghighe Uruala Ohukabi in Oguduasa Isukwuato local government area of Abia State.

The erosion and flood control project was one of the twenty ecological intervention projects approved by President Buhari for the first quarter of 2020 and specifically designed to address the challenges of soil erosion in the area.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, President…