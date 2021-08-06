Oyetola declares Monday, August 9, as Hijrah holiday

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has declared Monday, August 9, as a holiday to commemorate the Islamic new year — Hijrah 1443 AH.

The information was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Tajudeen Lawal, on Friday in Osogbo, the state capital.

The governor enjoined both Muslims and people of other religions to use the holiday to pray for the growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Hijrah is the first day in the Islamic New Year calendar.

