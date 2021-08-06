Oyo Assembly confirms Makinde’s commissioner-nominees

By
Headliners
-
2


security agencies now working, replicate FG’s SMART schools, Allow Amotekun operatives, Makinde chides APC, Makinde promises N1 million, public holiday for Hijrah, Oyo raises alarm, prevalence of tropical diseases, Makinde mandates Amotekun operatives, Bandits from Mali, Seyi Makinde, education trust fund, gigh insecurity in ibarapa,Ajia residents beg Makinde
Seyi Makinde

THE Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed seven nominees sent to the house by Governor Seyi Makinde for reappointment as commissioners. 

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the nominees were screened and confirmed by the lawmakers at plenary in Ibadan. 

Reports also disclosed that the nominees were commissioners before Makinde dissolved his cabinet on June 29. 

Those confirmed were Mr Akinola Ojo, former Commissioner for Finance; Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Mr Bayo Lawal, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters. 

Others were Professor Dahud Shangodoyin, Public Works and…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR