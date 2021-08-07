20-year-old cobbler arrested for alleged murder of 50-yr-old pepper seller

A 20-year-old shoe maker has been arrested by operatives of the Delta Police Command fir allegedly killing a 50-year-old woman who sells pepper in Delta State.

The suspect, Akpoghene Idogo, was said to have been on the run after allegedly killing the pepper.

Idogo’s friend and accomplice, Onos Simon, had earlier been arrested over the murder of the victim, Mrs Patience Komore for ritual purpose.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Oleh in Isoko North LGA of the state arrested Idogo after a tip-off and further efforts were on to apprehend other suspects who contracted the suspects with N100,000 to…