Bauchi Assembly accuses NSCDC, fire service, Immigration service of lopsided recruitment

Bauchi State House of Assembly has observed what it described as lopsided recruitment and replacements taking place in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service and Nigerian Immigration Service.

Speaking under matters of urgent public importance, Jamilu Umaru Dahiru representing Bauchi Central Constituency drew the attention of the members to the issue during a plenary.

According to the member who said that he has obtained the recruitment list, 579 people from the North-East subregion were recruited out of which Bauchi State got only 7 and even the 7 names from Bauchi sound strange and unfamiliar which clearly show that they are not indigenes of Bauchi…