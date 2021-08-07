He broke my arm, beat me to coma ’cos he suspected I was sleeping with his friend —Wife

A woman, Lola Babatunde, has brought a divorce suit against her husband, Taofeek Babatunde, at the Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Lola, who complained that she was tired of her 12-year-old marriage to her husband, accused him of battery.

The plaintiff stated that her husband did not trust her and was in the habit of monitoring her movements and blackmailing her.

Lola told the court she was no longer comfortable staying in a marriage wherein her husband lacks confidence in her. She thus prayed for its dissolution.

Taofeek refused that their marriage be dissolved.

The defendant denied ever having any misunderstanding with the plaintiff not to mention beating…