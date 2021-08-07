Imo, Anambra APGA pledge loyalty to Jude Okeke, disown Victor Oye’s faction

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election fixed for November this year, a major political realignment is currently ongoing within the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

It was gathered that already, a joint strategic meeting of the Imo and Anambra State chapters of the party was held in Awka, the State on Saturday on the poll

According to credible sources to the party, the joint meeting which was chaired by Imo State APGA Chairman Chief Chibuike Ogbonna and hosted by his Anambra Counterpart, was meant to nap out strategies that would lead to the party’s victory in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

It was that all the party’s stakeholders in the two…