IPOB sit at home: We will not compel anyone to disobey ― ABSG

Abia State Government said that it will not compel anyone wishing to sit at home for any reason whatsoever not to do so, as citizens have freedom of movement under the extant Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, Abia State in a statement he issued, “we wish to strongly advise that nobody should also compel or enforce any sit at home order from any non state actor as doing so does not serve any known interests of the people of the state”.

The state government noted “compelling our children to stay away from school can only serve the interests of the yet to be properly identified persons who may not want to…