Islamic calendar: Jigawa declares Monday as public holiday

The Jigawa State government has declared Monday, August 9, 2021 as a public holiday to mark the beginning of the Islamic new year, 1443 After Hijrah (AH).

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila.

The statement congratulated Muslims faithful in the state and around the world for witnessing the new year, which commences in the month of Muharram, the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

The statement also explained that the period of the Islamic New Year should remind all people of the countless favours bestowed on them by the Almighty God. As such, the people are enjoined to intensify prayers against the outbreak of…