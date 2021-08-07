Kidnapping is retarding education in the north ― Prof Malumfashi

Mansur Malumfashi, a Professor of Education of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has expressed concern that spate of kidnapping and insecurity are discouraging parents in the north from taking their children to school.

Malumfashi who made the remark in an interview in his office in Bauchi Friday warned that the development was capable of retarding education in the region.

He said that “It is alarming because here we are today in a situation where the school system is disrupted in the sense that parents are not willing to take their children to some schools because they are not safe.”

The don added that “People will prefer to have their children stay at home than to…