Nigeria’s Olympics of woes | Tribune Online

IT can be argued; but since many Nigerians attained the age of reason, not a few of them hold the thought that the country’s outings at the Olympics are often a well organised egregious jamboree. However, one of those outings negates that thought. That was in 1996 when we won six medals in one summer Olympics games. That glorious year, Nigeria won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals. It was one outing many Nigerians still remember with enormous delight. 25 years after that feat many still refer to Atlanta 96 as “the Olympics we won.”

Before the Atlanta 96 outing, many would recall Nigerians who had worked with grit and sheer determination to get to the proverbial Olympian…