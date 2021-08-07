What do people have that they don’t realise is a privilege?

ONE thing about privilege is that we don’t usually recognise it until we no longer have it. This week on WhatsApp Conversation, the conversation is on ‘privilege’ and how we don’t even know it is a privilege. Excerpt:

Mary Edem

A stable and safe home life. Now that I’m an adult, I realised how lucky I was to have parents who were good and loving but also prioritised a safe, stable and calm home environment. They actually thought about creating a warm, safe environment, and I didn’t know that was a thing you had to consciously do until I got to adulthood.

They never fought in our presence, rarely lost their tempers with us, stuck to a routine and structure such that there…