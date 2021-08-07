Why conspiracy theories persist even when they’re stupid

Conspiracy theories denote perspectives that are located on the furthest margins of the official and semi-official narratives about issues and events. They also describe fringe, unscientific, uncorroborated explanations that attribute historical or contemporary events to grand, scheming, almost superhuman and perpetually conniving, conspiracists.

Although the invocation of the term is sometimes no more than an idle, off-handed rhetorical strategy to marginalize and delegitimize alternative narratives that are at variance with officially sanctioned perspectives on an issue, there are indeed some really wacky and fringe narratives out there that are so bizarre in their illogic and paranoia…