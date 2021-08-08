Family announces the passing Captain Hosa

The family of the late Benin billionaire and philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, also known as Captain Hosa, has officially announced his demise

The family, in a statement issued in Benin late Sunday evening, however, craved the indulgence of all sympathisers to mourn their late son in privacy.

The head of the family of late Evangelist Robert Amos Okunbo of Orhua Town in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, to which the late commercial pilot belonged, Dr. Tinyan Okunbo, announced the death saying, the late businessman “passed on in the early hours of the 8th of August 2021 after a gallant fight with pancreatic cancer”.

Dr Tinyan Okunbo’s statement was made…