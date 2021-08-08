Flooding: Niger Commissioner urges people to clear drainage channels in their jurisdictions

Niger State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Hon. Mamman Musa, assessed flooded areas in Minna metropolis, during the heavy downpours on Saturday.

During the assessment tour of the flooded areas, the State Works Commissioner cautioned residents to clear drainage channels in their respective jurisdiction, saying, “this will assist the government in no small means to allow free flow of erosion.”

Areas assessed by the Commissioner, includes Minna branch of the Union Bank road, Paikoro Police Station road and Savannah Bank avenue adjacent Abuja Electrictity Distribution Company (AEDC) regional headquarters, in Minna.

It would be recalled that, the state Works…