Former Foursquare church GO, Badejo, a worthy leader — PFN

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has described the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Church, Dr Wilson Badejo, as a forthright individual who served God with all his might.

In a condolence message made available by his media office, the PFN President described the news of Badejo’s death as shocking to the nation and the world, particularly to the Christian community.

According to Bishop Oke, the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Church gave his all to the service of the Lord while alive, a development he added, enhanced the spread of the gospel to nations of the world.

The PFN president who is also the presiding Bishop of…