Future Project Africa launches its report on LG performance

The Future Project Africa has launched the Local Government Performance Report, a report aimed at assessing the delivery of public goods and services by local governments in Lagos.

The novel project launched recently, in which a pool of dedicated research associates surveyed Lagosians across the 20 local governments in Lagos.

The report gathered crucial insights on the effective delivery of local government administration in Lagos, resulting in a 24-paged report.

The report, which consists of the opinions of 6,531 Lagosians surveyed, shows that 67.31 per cent are unaware of any project executed by their local government administration. Furthermore, it offers vital conclusions and…