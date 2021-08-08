I want to inspire generations to greatness with creativity —Osbalt

With a keen eye and creative mind, rising photographer, designer and filmmaker, Oluwatobi ‘ Abobade, otherwise known as Osbalt’ believes that his talent and creativity will pave way for his success in the entertainment industry.

For somebody who is passionate about bringing out something out of the ordinary, Osbalt said those who have a creative mind will continue to dominate the entertainment space irrespective of the field they find themselves.

According to him, being a front-runner in the Nigerian creative space comes with a lot of challenges as he has to keep reinventing himself and bracing up for new ideas that could further help change enrich the lives of many people who look up…