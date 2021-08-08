Kano Hisbah board unravels misery behind missing 4-year-old boy

Residents of Unguwar Dan Dinshe in Dala local government area in the ancient city of Kano State were thrown into confusion, deep shock and sorrow over the disappearance of a four-year-old boy, Musa, who was allegedly kidnapped by a 9-year-old boy named Abubakar.

The Director General of the Kano State hisbah board, Dr. Aliyu Musa Aliyu Kibiya, while narrating the incident disclosed that the parents of the boy lodged a complain concerning their missing son who was last seen with Abubakar before his disappearance and all efforts to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.

According to him, Abubakar was arrested alongside his parents when hisbah personnel who specializes in such…