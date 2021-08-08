Music is my heartbeat —Seyi Shay

Coming out fresh from the just concluded Nigerian Idol as one of the judges of the reality music show, life seems to be back on the roll for singer and songwriter, Seyi Shay.

While the singer endured some backlash from some of her fans for her music judgement during the show, another section of her fans rallied support for her while the show lasted.

With the event now behind her, Seyi Shay at a recent Ladies at the Big Girl Dinner was in her best element again as she interacted with friends and ladies she met during her time on the Nigerian Idol event.

She had earlier given nine ladies the chance to raid her closet in celebration of her new single, Pempe, which featured fellow artiste,…