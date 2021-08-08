Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, unveiled as Laplandia Vodka Ambassador

Popular Nollywood actress and show host, Nancy Isime, has been unveiled as the face of vodka brand, Laplandia.

The unveiling took place on Friday, July 30 at Filmhouse Imax Cinema, Lekki, as the brand unveiled its range of drinks for the Nigerian market.

Packaged by event management and PR company, Star Station, the ceremony featured other Laplandia brand representatives, including Ozo of the BBN fame and famous Instagram influencer, Eniola.

Speaking at the occasion, CEO of Laplandia Vodka Nigeria, Henry Uzoma, who holds the sole franchise to distribute in Nigeria and Africa, described the Laplandia brand as being in a class of its own because its originality cannot be synthetically…