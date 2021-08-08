Rampant bandit attacks in Katsina mark of Buhari’s failure ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday observed that the rampant cases of bandit attacks in his home state, Katsina, is proof that President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have failed in office.

Recall that Governor Aminu Masari had complained that many local government areas in the state were under daily attacks from the bandits.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, the party charged the governor to stop his empty lamentations over the persistent banditry in the state, “but be on the side of the people, by boldly telling President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government…