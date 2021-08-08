Sean Dampte, Fireboy, Wande Coal, Buju, to thrill at Palmwine Music Festival UK

‘Women, Weed, and Wine’ crooner, Sean Dampte, the Nigerian born UK based Afro Pop singer, is among the top artistes billed to thrill guests at the forthcoming Palmwine Festival, holding at the United Kingdom today

Dampte and the likes of Fireboy DML, Buju, Wande Coal, Badboi Timz, Ms Banks, DJ Xclusive, Carlito Getz, Sefa, Willie XO, popular social media prank master, Zfancy, and a host of others such as hosts and Disc Jockeys, would be entertaining theirs fans, at Springfield Farm, Old Parkbury LN, St Albans, AL2 2DY.

The event, organised to celebrate African culture, Arts, Food and Music, would have a day dedicated to showcasing some of Africa’s most talented acts and…