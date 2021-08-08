Sit-at-home order: No going back, IPOB replies Anambra govt

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the sit-at-home protest declared by the group in the south east and part of South south to honour its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would start on Monday.

This is in defiance to the order of the Anambra State government, which had threatened workers of the consequences of not coming to work, as they might lose their August salaries.

IPOB in a press release sent to journalists on Sunday, shortly after the state government’s circular, maintained that all markets, banks, schools, government offices must remain closed.

The group said the exercise would go on every Monday, until Kanu was released by the Nigerian government.

