SJW’s AcebergTM drops sizzling new track ‘Bella’

For AcebergTM, Africa’s most celebrated young artist and Nigeria’s fast-rising celebrity singer and rapper, nothing compares with the passion to make songs that speaks to the heart and mind. In this trend of dazzling with new vibes, AcebergTM has released yet another of his latest track.

‘Bella’ is the second lead track off AcebergTM’s debut EP ‘Far From Home. The track shows how true love conquers all and how it should be expressed.

On April 16, 2021, the world received with applause the debut EP “Far from Home”, which was a six-tracked epic piece of artistic work showcasing AcebergTM’s unique talent infusing his rap and hip-hop skills to create incredible music. The EP…