Skypoint Academy holds school closing ceremony

Skypoint International Academy, SPIA, Benin City, has held its end of the year school closing ceremony for the 2020/2021 academic session.

This was just as the management of the school said that the school had become the most sort after educational institution in Edo with its admission request exceeding the actual admission list.

The principal of the school, Abdulwasiu Oyakhire, who made this known during the school closing ceremony of the 2020/2021 academy session held at the weekend in Benin said that the increasing interest in the school as a result of continuous improvement and development of robust curriculum-based teaching with the incorporation of global best practices,”…